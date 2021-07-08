 Sky Broadband launches 500Mb/s package | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Sky Broadband has announced the launch of its fastest broadband package to date, Ultrafast Plus.

SB MAINThe new FTTP package offers what Sky says is the UK’s fastest speed guarantee on a 500 Mb/s service. Customers can claim a month’s subscription back if their speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed of 400 Mb/s.

Aman Bhatti, director of propositions at Sky Broadband, said: “Today’s Ultrafast Plus launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband speeds possible. This is why Ultrafast Plus comes with the UK’s fastest speed guarantee, so our customers can game, stream, download and work from home seamlessly.”

Sky Broadband Ultrafast Plus is available for £45 per month on an 18-month contract.

