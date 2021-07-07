Timed to allow customers to get coverage of the forthcoming games in Tokyo, mobile operator Vodafone has announced a new offer to customers of six months’ access to the discovery+ direct-to-consumer streaming service at no extra cost.
The offer will be available to all Vodafone pay-monthly customers who will now have access to real life content including exclusive discovery+ Originals and coverage of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to its parent Discovery being an Official Broadcaster for Tokyo 2020. For the games there will be 55 live event feeds and 3,500 hours of coverage, as well as 2,000 hours of on-demand action.
Entertainment content on offer will include 90 Day Fiancé, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures, Chris Watts: A Faking It Special, Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary and The Devil Made Me Do It.
Commenting on the content deal, Max Taylor, Vodafone UK, consumer director, said: “The British summer of sport is going from strength to strength, which is why we’re delighted to give our customers access to discovery+ Entertainment just in time for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. There’s also a wide range of content outside of sport that customers can enjoy, including documentaries and boxsets.”
James Gibbons, EVP, GM Discovery UK & Nordics said: “Our streaming service discovery+ has become incredibly popular since its launch only six months ago. This summer, we’re excited to build on our partnership with Vodafone to bring discovery+ Entertainment to their UK customers with a very special offer. Packed with the best true-crime, paranormal, documentary and reality content, plus Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live this month, there’s something for the whole family to get excited about at the home of real-life entertainment.”
