In a deal that expands significantly the global distribution group’s presence strategic growth in the global advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) space, Blue Ant International has licensed more than 650 hours of programming to the Pluto TV streaming television service.
Beginning this month, Pluto TV’s audiences will have access to programming from Blue Ant’s factual entertainment, specialist factual and high-impact documentaries with content running across Pluto TV’s live, linear channels as well as on VOD in the US, the UK, LATAM territories and France.
“Blue Ant International has an expansive and diverse catalogue of binge-worthy factual content that complements Pluto TV’s demand for a large pipeline of programming that will meet the needs of its global fan-base,” said Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International. “Audiences are moving to AVOD because they want to discover compelling content, free of charge, and this deal highlights what we can offer new platforms, both in quality and scale, as they carve out their programming strategies in 2021.”
“Pluto TV is always looking to deliver our audiences world-class premium programming, and this deal with Blue Ant International brings viewers a huge slate of new, compelling factual series and high-impact documentaries -- all for free,” added Will Gurman, VP global content partnerships, Pluto TV. "This multi-territory deal builds on our mission to truly entertain the planet. We are thrilled to expand the Pluto TV portfolio for our US and international audiences giving them even more choice of premium content."
A highlight from Blue Ant International’s catalogue to be available on Pluto TV in the US, the UK and Latam territories, in both English and Spanish includes Pet Heroes (24 x 30’; HD; Corkscrew Media – pictured ), which showcases real-life stories of animals who exhibit heroic rescues.
Additional highlights for English-language audiences include several DIY and home renovation titles starring celebrity designer Sarah Richardson such as: Seasons 1 to 4 of Sarah’s House (49 x 30’, HD, SRH Productions), which see the DIY expert complete a full renovation of a fixer-upper and dishes some nifty tips and tricks along the way. The decor content continues with Design Inc (66 x 30’ HD; SRH Productions), which tears back the curtain on the high stakes world of interior design, as Sarah and her team jump hurdles to create stylish, liveable spaces. Also included in the coffer of design programming are Seasons 1 to 6 of Candice Tells All (78 x 30’; HD Fusion Television), starring design expert Candice Olson who takes on signature makeovers that showcase new mediums and art forms.
US Spanish-speaking audiences will also enjoy Pick a Puppy (48 x 30’; HD; Rhino Content), an endearing look at different dog breeds as families search for the ideal puppy to join their households; Rebel Without a Kitchen (26 x 30’; HD; General Purpose Entertainment) that takes viewers along with Chef Matt Basile as he hits the road to take on local cuisine in unexpected places; and Taste of the Country (13 x 30’; HD; Blue Ant Studios), starring entrepreneur Danielle French who designs and executes rustic-chic dream events at her rural property.
In France, Pluto TV will offer its audiences Dino Hunt (4 x 60’ HD; Cream Productions), in which the palaeontologists use CGI technology to bring dinosaurs “back-to-life”; Donut Showdown (40 x 30’; HD; Nikki Ray Media Agency) and Sugar Showdown (34 x 30’; HD; Nikki Ray Media Agency) two competition series showcasing confectionary creations; Cabin Truckers (26 x 30’; HD; Windfall Films), which follows the efforts of a moving team as they haul colossal cabins to remote, picturesque locations; Land Speed Heroes (6 x 60'; HD; Blue Ant Studios), featuring amateur and professional speed freaks who try to set land speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.
