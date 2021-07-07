The latest RootMetrics Everyday 5G scorecard, measuring availability and download speeds for the growing number of next-generation mobile networks in the country, has shown that 5G capability in the UK is progressing along at a steady clip.
The mobile network performance benchmark firm’s study aims to provide insights into the most typical end-user 5G experience in four UK cities looking at “everyday” performance using both 5G-only technology and 5G mixed-mode, that is the everyday common experience of switching between 5G and 4G LTE networks. For July, 5G Scorecard looked availability and speed results from testing in Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.
As with the previous two months, BT-owned EE posted the highest Everyday 5G availability in all four cities, including a tie with Vodafone in Liverpool, along with what were regarded as consistently fast Everyday 5G median download speeds. EE also registered improved Everyday 5G availability in all four cities since the second half of 2020, with faster Everyday 5G speeds in three of those cities.
Now merged with Virgin Media, O2 clocked the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in all four cities with 153.4 Mbps in Leicester. Even though its Everyday 5G availability wasn’t as widespread as that of most operators, O2 was found to have showed “nice” improvement in each city over the course of the last six months or so.
The analyst said Three showed good progress in the first half of 2021, increasing its Everyday 5G availability in all four cities and delivering faster speeds in three cities. While Three had the slowest Everyday 5G median download speed in each city, its speeds were still above 100 Mbps in three cities, and very close to this benchmark in the fourth.
It may not have had any 5G results for Leicester, but Vodafone registered fast median download speeds in its three cities where it did have 5G. The Everyday 5G scorecardEveryday 5G scorecard showed Vodafone was especially impressive in Liverpool, tying with EE for offering the highest Everyday 5G availability at 51.5%, while clocking a strong Everyday 5G median download speed of 125.4 Mbps.
