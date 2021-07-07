Bristol-based independent production company Wildseed Studios is relaunching its ideas portal, inviting Bristol creators to submit a project in live action or animation, for the chance to secure up to £10,000 per project to develop and even pilot their idea before pitching to global platforms.
Wildseed specialises in ideas with appeal to audiences below 30, and is therefore looking for projects with a youthful perspective - and, in line with its target audiences, is particularly keen on character-led genre ideas with a sense of humour. Having already successfully identified, developed, and produced scripted projects from first time creators on Netflix, BBC, Disney, and Sky, Wildseed Studios said that it was “passionate” about finding and developing new and diverse talent and ideas.
The company says that its submissions portal is specifically designed to offer a level playing field for bright new creators wanting to get into the scripted content industry. They do not need to have an agent, or to have been produced before. The studio added that it was looking for “great ideas from passionate people” with the will to work hard to achieve creative excellence.
Selected creators will receive up to £10,000 each to develop their idea with the support of the team at Wildseed Studios, who have mentored raw new talent and developed their ideas into mainstream TV commissions on many of the world's leading content platforms.
Wildseed Studios received thousands of ideas when it first opened its submissions portal. Forty pilot films were created, resulting in a 60% pickup rate including a Netflix live action original series, The Last Bus (in production), Sky Kids animated sitcom Dodo, (streaming now), animated comedy Counterfeit Cat for Disney, adult animated series Tales of the Serengeti for BBC3, live action series Prank Me for Fullscreen US, and animated comedy Wolf Jenkins (also BBC3) as well as two new series in development with VisKids (as yet unannounced).
“Success in the content business is, now more than ever, driven by passion projects from unique voices and, as we know from joyful experience, when we find raw talent and mentor their creative vision, we find the next generation of hits,” said Jesse Cleverly, co-founder and creative director at Wildseed Studios commenting on the new initiative.
"We are also very aware that the industry has so far failed to enable the full spectrum of creative talent, which is why we are especially focussed on those voices who have not felt represented in the industry to date. Our submissions portal is a level playing field open to all creators and we will be especially focussed on delivering this opportunity to creative talent who have not felt that the normal routes into the industry are as open to them.”\
Full details of what the team at Wildseed are looking for, how to apply and the process of selection are available now , with the portal opening for submissions for a concentrated month in October.
