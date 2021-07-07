It will officially launch the 6x30’ road trip comedy at this August’s Series Mania, where Journey will receive its international premiere as part of the Forum Exclusives. Other KI titles selected by Series Mania for this year’s event in Lille include Furia and Pørni, which have been shortlisted for its International and Panorama competitions respectively.

Originally commissioned for Iceland’s commercial broadcaster Stöð 2 (Channel 2), Journey is a six-part comedy drama that offers a scenic escape around Europe’s least populated country. Two middle-aged men who’ve lost their way tackle their most intimate feelings on a road trip through the diverse and mystical Westfjords of Iceland. One has lost his connection with reality in the wake of his success, while the other is at rock bottom after having lost everything he holds dear. Their journey, initially intended as a fun road trip to reignite their friendship, takes an unexpected turn that forces them to confront their own feelings, manhood, and pride.

Anke Stoll, KI’s VP of acquisitions and co-productions, commented: “We are thrilled to be adding Glassriver’s Journey to our hand-picked slate of foreign-language dramas. This is a beautifully constructed romp of a road trip that not only showcases the mystical beauty of Iceland, but also introduces us to two very rich and entertaining characters that I’m sure will resonate and connect with many. As viewers and platforms everywhere continue to open up to stories from different corners of the globe, it’s an exciting time to be a distributor.”

Added Hordur Runarsson, producer and co-owner of Glassriver: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Keshet International on our very special series Journey. Baldvin Z’s brilliant approach gives the series a unique feeling that’s going to make it stand out in the marketplace and KI is the perfect partner to take it out around the world with us.”

Produced by Glassriver, Journey stars Olafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga) and Víkingur Kristjáns (Valhalla Murders, Trapped). It is written by Vikingur Kristjansson and filmed during lockdown by director Baldvin Z (Case, Trapped, Black Sands).