Looking to promote Android management specialism to the global over-the-top (OTT) landscape, digital TV and video distribution solutions provider Agile Content has acquired Portuguese Android ecosystem R&D concern WeTek.
Agile Content has been building up a portfolio of products and services for telecom and media companies and has presence in 24 countries where its modular technology sees use serving more than 50 million broadband households by more than 250 video specialists. In 2020, the company made strategic acquisitions in the form of leading Swedish video distributor Edgeware and global Wi-Fi solutions company, Fon.
WeTek delivers custom Android hardware and software innovations and device management services to businesses across a wide range of industries including global media and pay-TV operators and distributors.
In addition to being complementary with its TV and OTT solutions, with Agile believes the acquisition of WeTek opens the door to the diversification of its business in other segments such as the hotel industry, where TV and entertainment offers can enhance monetisation with targeted ads and customer relationship solutions.
A significant element of the acquisition is said to be the additional expertise it brings to Agile Content’s innovation and R&D division. The two companies will now work on developing personalised linear and on-demand viewing experiences across multiple devices.
Commenting on the deal, Agile Content CEO Hernan Scapusio, said: “This acquisition follows a key part of our strategy to continue providing the best end-to-end services and support to customers all over the world. We’re excited to bring the WeTek team into the fold and continue the innovations and the most specialised technology that they deliver to clients all over the world.”
WeTek chief executive officer Hugo Condesa added: “I’m very excited about bringing together WeTek’s solution roadmaps and the Agile Content offering to create applications for virtually any screen, available anywhere in the world. Together, we’re going to make a significant impact on modern multimedia viewing experiences.”
WeTek delivers custom Android hardware and software innovations and device management services to businesses across a wide range of industries including global media and pay-TV operators and distributors.
In addition to being complementary with its TV and OTT solutions, with Agile believes the acquisition of WeTek opens the door to the diversification of its business in other segments such as the hotel industry, where TV and entertainment offers can enhance monetisation with targeted ads and customer relationship solutions.
A significant element of the acquisition is said to be the additional expertise it brings to Agile Content’s innovation and R&D division. The two companies will now work on developing personalised linear and on-demand viewing experiences across multiple devices.
Commenting on the deal, Agile Content CEO Hernan Scapusio, said: “This acquisition follows a key part of our strategy to continue providing the best end-to-end services and support to customers all over the world. We’re excited to bring the WeTek team into the fold and continue the innovations and the most specialised technology that they deliver to clients all over the world.”
WeTek chief executive officer Hugo Condesa added: “I’m very excited about bringing together WeTek’s solution roadmaps and the Agile Content offering to create applications for virtually any screen, available anywhere in the world. Together, we’re going to make a significant impact on modern multimedia viewing experiences.”