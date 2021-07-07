Live and interactive nature and wildlife channel WildEarth has launched in Brazil via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service.

The channel, which last month launched on Huawei Video worldwide, will be available across all 2017 to 2021 Samsung Smart TVs in Brazil.

WildEarth CEO Graham Wallington commented: “Being in nature, even virtually, is scientifically proven to reduce stress and anxiety levels. These daily live broadcasts from wilderness areas on Samsung Plus may be some people's only true connection with nature and in turn help them through difficult times in their lives.”

Currently WildEarth operates as both a pay-TV channel throughout Africa on DSTV as well as a FAST channel on connected devices and operators.

It creates immersive live POV experiences from dozens of game reserves and parks with the possibility for viewers to interact and ask questions with naturalists in real time.