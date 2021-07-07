Turkey’s leading digital sports network S Sport Plus is to use the Screach streaming platform to deliver live sport via a smart TV app to thousands of commercial venues.

S Sport Plus owns the broadcast rights to Europe’s elite football competitions, including the Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga, as well as F1 and the NBA.

Screach, which secured $2m in funding in Maysecured $2m in funding in May, is a cloud-based streaming platform built exclusively for commercial venues. It works via a smart TV app and enables venues to stream the content they want in HD quality to their existing TVs, with no need for a satellite or cable TV connection. The platform, which was developed by UK tech firm Screenreach, also comes with advertising capability.

S Sport Plus is to roll out the service later this year and through 2022 as Turkey’s lockdown restrictions begin to ease and hospitality venues reopen.

Ozgur Oguz, project manager at S Sport Plus, commented: “Streaming has already transformed the way we reach our individual subscribers, enabling them to enjoy our content when and wherever they want.

“Our strategic partnership with Screach will bring us even closer to more sports fans, allowing them to enjoy live sport together. It’s an exciting way for us to extend our reach into the enterprise space, while giving commercial venues a frictionless way to stream our content direct to their existing TVs without the need for a satellite or cable service.”

Robert Rawlinson, CEO of Screenreach, commented: “S Sport Plus has a well-deserved reputation as Turkey’s most pioneering and disruptive sports network, and it already streams more than 300 hours of live sport a month to consumers via smart TVs and mobile devices.

“By partnering with Screach, it is raising the bar once again – giving thousands of commercial venues across Turkey flexible access to its content. For the venues, streaming live sport is a powerful way to attract and retain customers, while our platform gives OTT innovators like S Sport Plus access to a large but underserved commercial market.

“S Sport Plus is exactly the sort of dynamic player we like to partner with. Screenreach is now in advanced talks with major rights holders in other European markets including Germany, Italy, France and Spain – and we will be making further announcements shortly.”