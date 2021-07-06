It is with deep sadness that Rapid TV News is reporting the death of Michael Usifo Ataga, chief executive of officer of Super TV owner Super Network Limited.









Commenting on the tragedy, a spokesman for broadcast services and television management Ataga is reported to have been the victim of a fatal stabbing in Lagos on 15 June 2021. His body was discovered in a short service apartment in the city. A 21-year old student of the University of Lagos has been arrested as the main suspect in the case.Commenting on the tragedy, a spokesman for broadcast services and television management EuroTV Guild said that Ataga has been at the forefront of modernising not only his company but Nigerian TV as a whole. The company wished to express its condolences to Ataga’s family and friends at what it said was a deeply sad time.