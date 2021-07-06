It is with deep sadness that Rapid TV News is reporting the death of Michael Usifo Ataga, chief executive of officer of Super TV owner Super Network Limited.
Ataga is reported to have been the victim of a fatal stabbing in Lagos on 15 June 2021. His body was discovered in a short service apartment in the city. A 21-year old student of the University of Lagos has been arrested as the main suspect in the case.
Commenting on the tragedy, a spokesman for broadcast services and television management EuroTV Guild said that Ataga has been at the forefront of modernising not only his company but Nigerian TV as a whole. The company wished to express its condolences to Ataga’s family and friends at what it said was a deeply sad time.
Commenting on the tragedy, a spokesman for broadcast services and television management EuroTV Guild said that Ataga has been at the forefront of modernising not only his company but Nigerian TV as a whole. The company wished to express its condolences to Ataga’s family and friends at what it said was a deeply sad time.