SPI/FilmBox has signed a distribution agreement with A1 Belarus, one of the largest private telecom providers in its home market, to launch its premium drama hub Dizi as a linear channel and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) offer on A1’s IPTV platform.
Established in April 2019, Timeless Dizi Channel reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. With over 600 hours of fresh content including globally acclaimed drama series, the channel highlights include: Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Moms and Mothers and more.
The Timeless Dizi Channel will be available to all A1 subscribers in Belarus and the viewers will be able to access Russian localised Dizi series on-demand through the operator’s video service.
“We are pleased to partner with A1, one of the leading players in the Belarusian market, for one of our most sought-after brands. We are confident that Timeless Dizi Channel and Dizi’s on-demand content will provide drama series enthusiasts in Belarus with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that they can enjoy whenever and however they want,” commented Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International.
“It is important for us to continue developing video services for literally everyone - for viewers with different tastes, interests and needs,” added Anton Bladik, senior director for digital platforms and content at A1.
