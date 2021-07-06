With the football tournament drawing to its final stages, OTT and TV platform provider Viaccess-Orca (VO) has revealed that its VO Secure Player has enabled Hong Kong-based integrated multimedia and entertainment company PCCW Media to offer a new Watch Party feature for its Now TV customers during UEFA EURO 2020.
The facility was first highlighted in May 2021 and sports fans subscribing to Now TV have been able to watch live matches while simultaneously interacting with their Watch Party group through video chat for what the operator says has been “an engaging and immersive” viewing experience. Now TV is Hong Kong's leading pay-TV service.
Now TV subscribers can join a Watch Party on Now Player iOS/Android App and Web. The VO Secure Player is embedded with Watch Together technology from Sceenic, a provider of interactive viewing experience solutions. The VO Secure Player is used to assure accurate and real-time synchronisation of live video across multiple connected devices, including mobile, tablets, and PCs, allowing users to hear comments and see reactions from their watch party group. A playback of both the premium sports content and user-generated live video streams is offered by the VO Secure Player. Viewers can control of the volume of both audio streams: the echo-free audio generated from group members as well as the audio delivered by the media stream running on the device.
“Live sports streaming is a competitive market, and it is critical for service providers to stay on top of emerging trends to drive better viewer engagement,” remarked PCCW Media head of technology Belinda Chan. “With VO Secure Player, we can confidently bring our new Watch Party feature to subscribers, offering them a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The VO Secure Player also enables real-time synchronisation of premium content across all connected devices in the Watch Party group for a seamless experience.”
Now TV subscribers can join a Watch Party on Now Player iOS/Android App and Web. The VO Secure Player is embedded with Watch Together technology from Sceenic, a provider of interactive viewing experience solutions. The VO Secure Player is used to assure accurate and real-time synchronisation of live video across multiple connected devices, including mobile, tablets, and PCs, allowing users to hear comments and see reactions from their watch party group. A playback of both the premium sports content and user-generated live video streams is offered by the VO Secure Player. Viewers can control of the volume of both audio streams: the echo-free audio generated from group members as well as the audio delivered by the media stream running on the device.
“Live sports streaming is a competitive market, and it is critical for service providers to stay on top of emerging trends to drive better viewer engagement,” remarked PCCW Media head of technology Belinda Chan. “With VO Secure Player, we can confidently bring our new Watch Party feature to subscribers, offering them a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. The VO Secure Player also enables real-time synchronisation of premium content across all connected devices in the Watch Party group for a seamless experience.”