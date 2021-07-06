In what the parties say is a much-awaited partnership between one of the greatest AVOD platforms in the world and the foremost content provider within the continuously growing action sports segment, FUEL TV is now available on the Pluto TV free streaming TV and film service.
FUEL TV claims to be the only channel focused exclusively on sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) offer.
In the initial stages of the deal, FUEL TV will gradually make its contents available on Pluto starting with the UK and then soon afterwards, Spain, France, Italy and the Latin American region.
“The partnership with Pluto TV is a very important one, as it represents a step further into the goal of making our content available in all major streaming platforms, be it FAST, SVOD or AVOD”, said FUEL TV CEO, Fernando Figueiredo, commenting on the deal. “The fact that surfing, skateboarding and BMX are set to make their debut this summer in the Tokyo Olympics, makes this partnership such even more significant, as the increased interest in three of our showcase sports will be met by unprecedent availability of our highest quality programming, including live broadcasting, of these vastly influential activities.
FUEL TV added that the partnership also meets Pluto TV’s objectives as a licensor which works directly with relevant content providers. FUEL TV will join other 170 content partners providing more than 250 channels and 100,000 unique hours’ worth of programming with a reach of 50 million monthly active users.
