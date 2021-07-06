Molotov Solutions is using the technology platform developed for Maroc Telecom to launch an OTT service with more than 80 live channels and thousands of hours of catch-up TV and on-demand programmes in Morocco.

MT TV ‘TV by Maroc Telecom’ has been developed through a partnership between Molotov Solutions and Digital Virgo.

The cloud-based video platform uses Digital Virgo's payment technology for both mobile and landlines. It has complete back office offering interface control, content editorialisation, user and offer management, and data analysis. It also enables localisation of the application in Arabic.

The consumer offer consists of three packages, composed of local and international linear channels, as well as premium SVOD offers such as Starz Arabia, OSN and PlayVOD.

The service is accessible from iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, web browsers, Chromecast, Android TV and Apple TV and soon on Samsung smart TVs. The web version is available at www.mttv.ma.

François Le Pichon, COO of Molotov Solutions, commented: "We are proud to support a major global operator such as Maroc Telecom in its digital transformation towards OTT. This collaboration demonstrates the unique strength of our technology and our team’s ability to work on large-scale projects.”

Added Achraf Ammour, sales and partnership director of Digital Virgo Morocco: "We are pleased to bring this ambitious project to fruition with Maroc Telecom, one of our historical partners in Morocco and Africa. This alliance with Molotov Solutions allows us to enhance our value proposition for telecom operators in the field of high value-added OTT services.”