Productions aimed at French audiences of all ages and profiles include big hit telenovelas such as Orphans of a Nation, romantic comedy Total Dreamer, the worldwide hits Brazil Avenue and The Clone, as well as the Globoplay Original series Aruanas, Harassment and Under Pressure.

In line with this initiative, Globo is also highlighting three other successful productions in the sixth edition of Series Mania Rendez-Vous, a digital event that presents content focused on the French market: Globoplay Original Series Where My Heart Is, Under Pressure (available in French-dubbed version); as well as the International Emmy-winning hit Hidden Truths, in a new edition of 12 episodes.



"France is a very important market for Globo – we have a history of relationship with the largest players in the country and a vast catalogue of productions dubbed into French: great stories, capable of moving and generating identification and connection with the French audience," said Angela Colla, head of international sales at Globo, commenting on the deals. "That's why we are promoting big hits and super productions to ensure greater proximity to the audience with the most diverse content.”