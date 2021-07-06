Mediawan’s Golf Channel has just been added to PostTV, Luxembourg’s largest TV platform, as announced by Alteox Media Consulting, the exclusive content provider and technical partner of Post Luxembourg.

Created in partnership with NBCUniversal, Golf Channel is the first French channel entirely dedicated to live golf competitions and golfing lifestyle programming. Available in full HD, it joins the 14 other Mediawan thematic channel brands already present on PostTV.

The channel broadcasts a large selection of international competitions live plus news coverage, live broadcasts from the courses and daily morning shows. Viewers also have access to exclusive coaching sessions, tips and advice from the world’s greatest players and coaches including Martin Hall and Chris Como.

Vincent Grynbaum, general manager, Mediawan Thematics, said: “Mediawan Thematics is excited to bring a new addition to Post Luxembourg’s sports line-up. After a slow year in terms of competition because of the pandemic, we are back to offering viewers 80% of airtime dedicated to live broadcast.

“Golf Channel was the first one created in France and has always taken pride in showcasing all the ladies’ tournaments which are so seldomly broadcast on linear TV: we hope Post subscribers will tune in to enjoy no fewer than six live tournaments in July, including the Volunteers of America Classic and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.”

Iza Piotrowska, business development director at Alteox, added: “We are incredibly pleased to welcome another channel from the Mediawan special interest channels’ portfolio, the Golf Channel. This latest addition cements our successful co-operation with the French broadcaster and brings exciting new sports content to all French-speaking enthusiasts of golf among the Post viewers.”