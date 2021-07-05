Following what it claims is “tremendous” success of its first year, reality show Big Brother Célébrités is to make a return to Canadian multiplatform media brand Noovo for a second season this winter.





While living under one roof, the players must win various challenges in order to reach the final. Their psychological, physical and social abilities are put to the test as they seek to gain and accumulate special privileges and avoid eviction from the house. At the end, a handful of competitors are named as finalists, but only one can earn the coveted title of Big Brother Célébrités winner, following a vote by the evicted houseguests. Marie-Mai will be back to host the dramatic elimination episodes.



The Big Brother format and finished programs are represented internationally by Banijay, with over 60 adaptations and broadcast in more than 80 countries with over 470 seasons and nearly 30,000 episodes. The Quebec version is produced by Entourage Télévision in collaboration with Bell Media. The deal was agreed by Banijay Rights.



“We’re extremely proud of the audience response to Big Brother Célébrités. The new addition to Noovo’s programming became the most-watched show on the channel last year,” explains Mélanie Bherer, General Manager, Variety, Lifestyle and Documentary, for Bell Media. “It definitely made a splash during its first season, and we’re confident that viewers will be eagerly looking forward to the return of this TV phenomenon.”



Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, Banijay Rights, added: “Reaching an agreement for a second season of Big Brother Célébrités is an absolute thrill. We’re in no doubt that the show’s second outing will resonate with audiences across French Canada even stronger than the first.”