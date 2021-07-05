In a move that is said to mark a key step in developing its European and international footprint into English-speaking territories, Mediawan & Leonine Studios has acquired 51 % of the shares in the award-winning UK production company Drama Republic.





"We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a long-term partnership with Mediawan & Leonine Studios, one of Europe’s leading drama producers,” said Brenman and Benn in a joint statement. “As the makers of Call My Agent and Dark, their ability to produce stellar content couldn’t be more evident. We are thrilled and honoured to help lead their expansion into English-language content." Mediawan & Leonine Studios is the new name, with immediate effect, of the merger between France’s Mediawan and Germany’s Leonine Studios in 2020. The company claims to be one of the major independent European media groups and with existing positions in France, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain and the UK, the enhanced shareholding sees the Studio now engaged in the top European content markets.Mediawan & Leonine Studios is led by Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton and Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel as the Co-CEOs of the company. In addition to nurturing international talents, developing and producing innovative premium IP for a global market, it also holds market-leading positions in production, distribution and licensing in their respective territories.Commenting on taking the controlling stake in Drama Republic, Kogel said: "Nurturing talents is part of the common DNA of Leonine, Mediawan and Drama Republic. Our partnership will open up endless new perspectives for talents, as well as our customers and partners. In the last few years, Drama Republic [had] proved its unique capability to produce premium content with a global reach, partnering with both traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms on high-end series. We are very much looking forward to embarking on this exciting journey together and to developing ambitious and inspiring projects with Drama Republic. The creation of Mediawan & Leonine Studios is an important step for both Mediawan and Leonine." Drama Republic has been led by Greg Brenman, Roanna Benn and CCO Jude Liknaitzky since 2013. They will all stay on in their respective roles. Drama Republic is home to many acclaimed dramas: Doctor Foster - which was sold in over 100 territories, The Honourable Woman - which landed 11 international awards including a Golden Globe, a Peabody and BAFTA award, Pure and The Irregulars. The company has also has upcoming green-lit projects with writers Sara Collins, David Ireland and Nicole Taylor."We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a long-term partnership with Mediawan & Leonine Studios, one of Europe’s leading drama producers,” said Brenman and Benn in a joint statement. “As the makers of Call My Agent and Dark, their ability to produce stellar content couldn’t be more evident. We are thrilled and honoured to help lead their expansion into English-language content."