ITV Studios’ interactive game show format The Big Picture is covering new ground after a commission by Viacom18 Media in India.
The so-called ‘next generation’ game show puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture- based questions. Connected players can play along in real-time from home with a studio player and could end up winning a substantial sum of money, and even the big prize.
The debut Indian season, to be produced locally by Banijay Asia, will be broadcast on Colors TV with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as host.
Commenting on the commission, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to tread beyond the conventional to provide premium variety content. With a view of bringing new and enhanced entertainment experience for our viewers, we have over the years pioneered diverse genres that include dance reality shows, talent-based shows, stunt-based shows and voyeuristic content.
Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows… We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers.”
Added ITV Studios Global Entertainment SVP licensing Ayesha Surty: “We’re thrilled to have this exciting format in India following other ITV Studios formats like The Voice and I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here. The Big Picture brings in viewers from home as active participants and sees a return to ‘feel good television’, enhancing family viewing. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform than Colors TV or a more captivating host than Ranveer Singh, to bring alive this highly energetic and enthralling show.”
India will be the fifth country to pick up the format, following in the footsteps of the Netherlands, Turkey, Portugal and Thailand.
