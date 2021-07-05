In a move that the CE tech provider says marks a first for hands-free voice control in the connected home, Technicolor Connected Home is integrating Google’s far-field voice technology into its latest generation of set-top boxes (STBs).





Previously, Google Assistant with far-field voice recognition was only available on devices such as soundbars and TVs. The integration of Google Assistant and Technicolor Connected Home STBs is designed to pave the way for consumers to more effectively manage smart speakers, home security automation and other IoT applications.



Technicolor says far-field voice supported devices present new opportunities for subscribers and network service providers to integrate and manage multiple connected home services in a more intuitive manner. With the integration of Google Assistant technology, Technicolor Connected Home says its STBs will be able to act as a hands-free intelligent home hub for managing the complex array of digital services available to consumers today.



“The integration of far-field voice within the set-top box is an exciting evolution in how consumers can manage the growing range of new services emerging in the connected home,” explained Brian Jentz, vice president, video product unit of Technicolor Connected Home. “The new generation of smart, multi-featured set top boxes introduced by Technicolor Connected Home is increasingly seen by NSPs — and their subscribers — as a natural, central point of technology and service integration. Operators around the world are expressing growing interest in incorporating far-field voice into their CPE, with major commercial deployment announcements expected for this summer.”



"Consumers tend to develop confidence and trust with the devices that they use the most to access the digital services they desire. For millions of consumers around the world, the STB is that device," added Joshua Stults, director for Android TV at Google. "The partnership with Technicolor Connected Home to provide hands-free voice capabilities with Google Assistant on STBs empowers consumers to search and interact with the content of their choice without the need of a remote."