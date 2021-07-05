Confident that it will be able to facilitate remote production for all budgets, broadcast technology and services provider Timeline Television as announced the general introduction of a new outside broadcast truck.
The new Streamline 2 vehicle is designed to enable remote productions to be delivered over fibre, internet and even over limited connectivity using 4G and 5G. Production teams will have remote control from Timeline’s Broadcast Centre in London or MediaCityUK or from their own facility. The OB truck is 4K and HD capable and can facilitate six SMPTE camera channels, one super slo-mo camera channel, multiple RF and mini cameras. It also features a 4K vision mixer, a sound desk, an 8 in 2 out replay server and graphics system. The truck has a dedicated tender with an on-board 25kVA generator with a 3-hour UPS back up system.
Streamline 2’s first usage was for the University of Gloucestershire’s Varsity series against the University of Worcester. A cohort of the university’s broadcast students were involved in producing and capturing the sports event with the support of Timeline’s engineers. The sports event was broadcast live on the University of Gloucester’s YouTube channel. Streamline 2 has also worked on various sporting and light entertainment events including the Women’s FA Cup and Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Curated by Carlos.
Timeline Television believes that ultimately Streamline 2 will allow productions to have the same comprehensive facilities and high-quality broadcasting that they would expect from a larger OB unit in a cost-effective way. “We are able to offer higher-end production features, typically found in larger budget productions, and make them accessible to all with Timeline’s flexible Streamline 2,” said company CEO Dan McDonnell.
“We have seen a huge increase in demand for remote productions. However, there can be prohibitive connectivity costs for some productions. We therefore set about to build a highly flexible OB truck that could provide support for a full onsite production team to a complete remote solution and everything in between. Having the equipment onsite supports robust disaster recovery options too.”
