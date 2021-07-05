Channel 4 has commissioned a new comedy, Hullraisers, written by Lucy Beaumont (Meet the Richardsons, To Hull and Back, Live at the Electric) and Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied, Mum, Waterloo Road) and produced by Fable Pictures (Rocks, Wild Rose, Anne Boleyn).

Hullraisers has been adapted from the Israeli hit show, Little Mom (pictured), which was created and produced by Yoav Gross Productions.

It centres on three women: Toni, played by Hull-native Leah Brotherhead (Bridgerton, White Gold), Rana, played by Taj Atwal (Line of Duty, Truth Seekers) and Paula, played by Sinead Matthews (The Power, Chewing Gum) and looks at their dishevelled, messy and joyful lives. The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground - all while trying to have some fun too.

Hannah Farrell/Faye Ward from Fable Pictures said: “We’re so excited to be making this with Lucy and Anne-Marie. Their scripts capture a version of family life we just don’t see enough on TV – Hullraisers puts the focus on working class women, their friendships and the lengths they go to to keep the show on the road. And with Lucy being Hull through-and-through, we hope Hullraisers will be a fitting tribute to the city, its people, and their incredible sense of humour. We feel especially lucky to be working with Leah, Sinead and Taj - three comedic powerhouses - and to have the brilliant Ian Fitzgibbon bringing these scripts to life.”

Jack Bayles, commissioning editor, Channel 4, added: “This is a show with huge heart and a joke rate to match the feels. Led by a trio of wonderfully drawn female characters, we really hope viewers will fall in love with them as much as we have across scripting. We’re thrilled to be working with Lucy, Anne-Marie and the super-talented gang at Fable – and can’t wait to dive into the shoot.”

Hullraisers is due to start filming in Hull and Leeds this summer.