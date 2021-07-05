In a bid to to deter and combat premium content leaks in the distribution process, multi DRM and content protection service provider PallyCon has introduced distributor watermarking capability.

PallyCon says the solution protects the pre-release assets of original content owners, broadcasters, post-production houses and content aggregators by securing video content from proxy deliveries and leaks at every step during the post-production workflows.

Offering both visible and invisible watermarking options, it applies distributor watermarking, enabling them to trace the point of leak back to the particular department or third party responsible.

The distributor watermarking service is a premium addition to the suite of PallyCon content protection, warehousing and forensic watermarking technologies designed to secure and guard apps and developers against various breaches and content piracy.



James Ahn, founder and CEO of PallyCon owner INKA Entworks, said: “PallyCon’s robust distributor watermarking is an evolution in the fight against pre-release leaks, ensuring a high degree of traceability which traditional content protection lacked. With the magnitude of the content generated, streamed and downloaded every day, the risks of proxy deliveries are prevalent. Our solution addresses the situation by inserting a secured layer of protection that pinpoints potential sources of breach and ensures the safety of premium video assets.”