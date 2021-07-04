The corporate moving and shaking continues at Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) which in its latest move has agreed the sale of 12 NENT Studios production labels to global distributor and producer Fremantle.
The agreement with Fremantle covers 12 labels in four Nordic countries that operate across non-scripted, scripted and factual businesses: Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix TV (Norway); and Baluba and Strix Television (Sweden).
The Nordic media firm says the deal is in line with its stated ambition to focus NENT Studios on scripted content for its Viaplay streaming service, which will be available in at least 15 countries by the end of 2023.
Commenting on the deal, NENT Group EVP and chief financial officer Gabriel Catrina said: “We are confident that Fremantle’s global reach will create many opportunities for these fine businesses. This agreement concludes the divestments of all the Studios assets that we had planned for. Our remaining Studios assets will now focus primarily on delivering scripted content exclusively for Viaplay, leading to Studios eventually being removed as a separate disclosure of revenue in our reporting.”
Jennifer Mullin, CEO Fremantle,: “This is an exciting opportunity both to grow our presence in the Nordics and embrace a wealth of exceptional new talent into the Fremantle family. Nordic IP is hugely successful internationally, and with our ability to amplify distribution on a global level, I am confident we will be able to take the great content produced by these labels to an even wider audience.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.
