This just in: the BBC has acquired the hotly anticipated US drama Gossip Girl as a UK premiere, with it coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.
Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran of Random Acts, writer and executive producer on the original series, the new Gossip Girl follows from the smash original US teen drama which ran from 2007–2012. It explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. The pop culture classic extension takes viewers back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.
Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, and was acquired by BBC Programme Acquisition. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Safran. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.
The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.
BBC iPlayer will also be home to every episode of the pop culture classic Gossip Girl so far – so as well as the brand new show, fans can enjoy delving into a box set of all six series of the original.
Commenting on the commission, Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and channels said: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”
Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, and was acquired by BBC Programme Acquisition. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Safran. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.
The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.
BBC iPlayer will also be home to every episode of the pop culture classic Gossip Girl so far – so as well as the brand new show, fans can enjoy delving into a box set of all six series of the original.
Commenting on the commission, Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and channels said: “The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”