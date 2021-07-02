Just as it was announcing that it had surpassed 11.2 million addressable TVs across the US, CE giant VIZIO has announced that a number leading ad tech, IT and networking firms have met the technology specifications of the Open Addressable Ready (OAR) programme for which it is a founder member.





Formed in 2018,



In the latest development of the programme, LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, INVIDI, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach are now working with VIZIO to expand US local and national addressable TV implementations across the OAR TV standard.



The certification symbolises that the vendors have proven their commitment to driving addressable TV forward by working directly with VIZIO on watermarking and decisioning technologies. This small circle of OAR-certified partners provides a distinction in the industry for addressable-ready companies who are helping to drive and enable the future of addressable TV. Working closely with VIZIO, the following partners have completed testing with several executing addressable campaigns across VIZIO TVs.



Addressable advertising is going to play an important role in the future of TV advertising, and we are working to ensure scale, standards and technology to power this future," said VIZIO chief innovation officer Zeev Neumeier, also steering community tech lead for Project OAR. "These partner certifications expand the OAR ecosystem so platforms and participants can use their preferred tech stacks or existing solutions."

Google recently completed its Project OAR certification for its Google Ad Manager video and advanced TV solutions. "Our integration with Project OAR enables our TV programmer partners to deliver addressable ads on Vizio Smart TVs, so that they can monetise their content and grow their business with high-quality ads that provide a great viewing experience," added Peentoo Patel, director of product management, Google Ad Manager.