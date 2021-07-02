In a further demonstration of how the social media platform is increasingly encroaching upon the TV and video industry, TikTok has just hosted its first-ever long-form special in a partnership with advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service Tubi.
Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live celebrated Nineties and Noughties celebs and featured appearances from Marlon Wayans (White Chicks), Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Joey Lawrence (Hit List) and Lacey Chabert (Party of Five) at Sneakertopia in Los Angeles for an evening of trivia, fashion shows and acting challenges. Highlighting Tubi’s vast offering of beloved nostalgic titles, including Dawson’s Creek, The Nanny, Friday Night Lights and “Degrassi: The Next Generation. The event also included appearances from TikTok creators, including Suede Brooks, Zack Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.
As part of the event Tubi rolled out pre-reunion nostalgia videos featuring, ranging from TV celebrities reacting to their favourite kisses and clapbacks to recreating their TV looks from yesteryear. TikTok users were also prompted to participate in two hashtag challenges: #AsSceneOnTubi that highlights well-known one liners from popular Tubi titles; and #TubiTaughtMe that will encourage enthusiasts to recreate nostalgic looks from their favourite Tubi titles. Select user-generated content from these challenge videos was featured in the live reunion special.
“Tubi and TikTok, two powerful destinations for younger audiences to discover nostalgic content, make this innovative partnership a perfect home for our live event,” said Natalie Bastian, vice president of marketing, Tubi, before the event. “We’ve seen a direct correlation between titles that trend on TikTok and the growth of those titles on Tubi, which serves as the prime viewing platform for TikTok users.”
The event comes as TikTok is enjoying soaring ratings for long-form video in sport, principally as sponsor of the Euro 2020 football tournament and also with a dedicated channel for the Extreme E racing series.
