allrites, the online marketplace for TV, film and live sports rights, has signed a deal with TV and digital service provider SPI International that sees 264 film and TV titles added to the allrites platform.

Shows included in the agreement include classics such as And then There Were None and Scarlet Street plus contemporary arthouse festival films like Padre and The Ambassador to Bern (pictured).

allrites’ platform allows buyers and distributors to access a selection of mainstream and specialist content 24/7, allowing them to make data-driven buying and selling decisions.

Riaz Mehta, founder and CEO of allrites, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at SPI that embraces innovation and offers an amazing catalogue of content to several thousand buyers on allrites.”

Added Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, SPI International’s head of content sales: “We are excited and looking forward to this co-operation as we believe that allrites’ innovative approach to content distribution will bring SPI’s catalogue to more viewers from around the world.”