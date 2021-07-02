Echelon offers a line of connected fitness products – bikes, rowers, fitness mirrors and treadmills – and an app experience that allows its members to participate in both live and on-demand fitness classes. To bolster the production of classes from its own studios in the US, Echelon needed a UK-based studio that would extend its ability to create more fitness content around the clock for its global membership base. With multiple headend studios in London, The Switch was able to create a dedicated, full-time fitness suite from which Echelon’s trainers can present classes.

Helen Wilkinson, managing director, Echelon Fitness, commented: “It was vitally important that we get up and running at a professional quality London studio. The Switch has made the process of setting up a London facility hassle-free, handling everything from the studio’s design and construction to the production and livestreaming logistics. We’re incredibly happy with the outcome of the studio, and our fitness instructors have already been able to produce some incredibly engaging content for our innovative app. We look forward to continuing expanding our fitness content offering, drawing on the experience of The Switch.”

The Switch reconfigured one of its London studios specifically for the needs of Echelon, building in fitness mirrors, staging, camera equipment, lighting and Echelon branding. This set-up provides the ideal setting for its fitness instructors to lead live exercise classes and record on-demand sessions, supported by The Switch’s experienced producers in a dedicated control room. Echelon is also trialling The Switch’s Cloud Video Services platform, MIMiC, in the recording of some live classes.

Nicholas Castaneda, senior vice-president of sales at The Switch, said: “Working with Echelon, one of the fastest-growing brands in the connected fitness market, to help drive its international growth and deliver more content to its members worldwide is an exciting opportunity. As Echelon looked to produce fitness content beyond the US, our London studios seemed a natural base from which to deliver more classes to more time zones. Our modern facility and three-camera set-up provide Echelon with all the tools and crew needed to produce and deliver live and on-demand content to its global fitness-first membership. We’re excited to continue working with Echelon’s UK management and fitness instructors to provide exceptional live content.”

The Switch studios are located in Los Angeles, Burbank, New York and London. Echelon’s fitness instructors use the London studio each morning and evening to film live spinning classes, which are made available to anyone via the Echelon Fit app – amounting to a minimum of 25 classes per week.