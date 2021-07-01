In a move designed to accelerate the growth of its connected TV and media services, as well as cement the company's shift towards the demand side, the Smart AdServer independent ad monetisation platform has acquired integrated video advertising marketplace DynAdmic.
Founded in Paris in 2012, DynAdmic has grown internationally with seven locations - US, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Dubai - and earns 60% of its revenue in the US. With 120 employees, DynAdmic achieved 32% growth in 2020 and is growing by 90% in the first half of 2021. Its proprietary audio and video content recognition technology is claimed to offer advertisers a unique cookie-free contextual targeting solution. DynAdmic operates exclusive video advertising campaigns, 40% of which is for OTT and connected TV.
Once the deal closes, DynAdmic's technology and operations will be integrated within Smart's offering to provide what will be marketed as unique media solutions to buyers and bring a new exclusive monetisation channel to media publishers. The combined group also believes it can benefit from unique cookie free contextual targeting capabilities to better align ad campaign performance goals with user privacy requirements.
While providing managed media solutions, DynAdmic is said to align fully with Smart’s existing offering and its ongoing strategy to invest in technologies and media services that serve media buyers and bring them closer to quality publishers. Smart says its publisher clients will benefit from increased demand through a new monetisation channel within the platform.
“We are impressed by the technology and expertise developed by DynAdmic to bring superior performance to brands and agencies with OTT and CTV contextual targeting. The addition of DynAdmic complements Smart’s cookie-free and CTV strengths, which are the most critical shifts in our industry,” explained Smart CEO Arnaud Creput. “This acquisition also accelerates our strategic development in the United States. We remain dedicated to creating a scaled independent alternative to the dominant platforms with a strong commitment to privacy, transparency, innovation and performance.”
“We are delighted to join a pioneer and leader of our industry and we consider Smart to be the ideal partner for us to achieve our growth journey. We share the same values of independence, excellence, and innovation,” added DynAdmic’s CEO Stéphane Bonjean and CTO Bruno Champion in a joint statement. “Smart’s full-stack capabilities will allow us to rapidly integrate with their platform which, along with their strong technology, expertise and global presence, will generate significant value for our clients and partners.”
