In a move that is said to mark the first time a pay-TV and internet provider has launched the streaming services, TV commerce leaders QVC and HSN are bringing livestream shopping to users of Comcast’s Xfinity’s entertainment platforms.
Qurate Retail Group-owned QVC and HSN have been deploying a strategic initiative to continue expanding the reach of curated video commerce experiences on new media and digital commerce platforms, including over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. QVC and HSN reach a combined total of 218 million homes worldwide through a total of 14 TV networks and reach millions more through streaming, digital, mobile and social platforms.
The QVC and HSN Streaming Service will be available on Comcast’s X1 and Xfinity Flex as the first video shopping app on either platform, offering customers a selection of their content, together in one app. X1 and Flex customers will enjoy access to QVC and HSN’s six linear channels - including QVC and HSN at launch and QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 shortly thereafter - along with a catalogue of video on-demand and original programming designed specifically for streaming, such as Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone, One on Wine with QVC foodie/host Mary DeAngelis and Mally Makes It Better featuring “make-up maven” Mally Roncal.
While viewers are currently able to learn about products and watch original content on the app, QVC and HSN also plan to make their streaming service shoppable by early 2022, enabling viewers to sign into their accounts and complete purchases within the same experience.
“Our QVC and HSN Streaming Service is our most convenient, robust livestream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that’s easy to peruse to discover great finds,” said David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development and distribution at Qurate Retail Group.
“This launch brings our streaming service to Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including their newest offering, Flex. We already have many fans on X1 and Flex via our linear channels, and we can now offer them new content and welcome new viewers as we continue to meet our customers whenever, wherever and however they want to access video.”
