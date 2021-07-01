Broadcast technology provider MediaKind has launched a cloud-native end-to-end direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution for video contribution, production, streaming, and audience engagement.
With streaming is now a fundamental part of all media, particularly sports, with internet-based delivery representing the present and future of all content distribution, the new MediaKind Engage solution is designed to enable sports entities, broadcasters, and content owners to make what the company says is a “seamless” transition to operating workflows in the cloud while also expanding the reach, scale and reliability of their video streaming content to a global fan base.
MediaKind Engage is claimed to be able to provides a broadcast-grade framework that meets and exceeds current DTC market challenges around the quality of experience, ROI, and commercialisation, enabling content owners of all sizes to maximise the value of their OTT offerings. Built on a robust platform, this cloud-native technology service speeds up time-to-market and lowers setup costs for fast, efficient DTC service delivery, guaranteeing stability at scale.
The new solution is structured around Platform and Software-as-a-Service (aaS) models and is claimed to be able to allow new OTT innovations to be launched with greater control, as the services are already deployed and tested with cloud providers. It comprises three MediaKind services: Engage Production for content acquisition and distribution; Engage Publishing, delivering channel origination and streaming; Engage Experience for fan engagement and client applications.
MediaKind says that Engage also offers a pricing model that can be aligned to the revenues that content owners can achieve across subscription, transactional and ad-supported services, creating greater relevance to sponsorship and branded content.
“Whether you are a mid-sized content owner requiring turnkey end-to-end technology capabilities, or a larger sized content owner looking for partnerships or aggregated content offerings, OTT technologies are essential to establishing meaningful, direct relationships with fans,” said Allen Broome, chief technology officer, MediaKind.
“With the launch of MediaKind Engage, we provide a rich, end-to-end direct-to-consumer solution that offers broadcast grade video quality, high scalability and stability – the core tenets of any future live and VOD streaming services, particularly in the sports space. MediaKind Engage enables all content owners to bring these services to market at low setup costs, enabling them to invest and maximise the value of their assets, with the potential to deliver sustainable long-term revenue."
MediaKind Engage is claimed to be able to provides a broadcast-grade framework that meets and exceeds current DTC market challenges around the quality of experience, ROI, and commercialisation, enabling content owners of all sizes to maximise the value of their OTT offerings. Built on a robust platform, this cloud-native technology service speeds up time-to-market and lowers setup costs for fast, efficient DTC service delivery, guaranteeing stability at scale.
The new solution is structured around Platform and Software-as-a-Service (aaS) models and is claimed to be able to allow new OTT innovations to be launched with greater control, as the services are already deployed and tested with cloud providers. It comprises three MediaKind services: Engage Production for content acquisition and distribution; Engage Publishing, delivering channel origination and streaming; Engage Experience for fan engagement and client applications.
MediaKind says that Engage also offers a pricing model that can be aligned to the revenues that content owners can achieve across subscription, transactional and ad-supported services, creating greater relevance to sponsorship and branded content.
“Whether you are a mid-sized content owner requiring turnkey end-to-end technology capabilities, or a larger sized content owner looking for partnerships or aggregated content offerings, OTT technologies are essential to establishing meaningful, direct relationships with fans,” said Allen Broome, chief technology officer, MediaKind.
“With the launch of MediaKind Engage, we provide a rich, end-to-end direct-to-consumer solution that offers broadcast grade video quality, high scalability and stability – the core tenets of any future live and VOD streaming services, particularly in the sports space. MediaKind Engage enables all content owners to bring these services to market at low setup costs, enabling them to invest and maximise the value of their assets, with the potential to deliver sustainable long-term revenue."