Research from Interpret has revealed the continued near-term growth potential of streaming device, noting that half of consumers who plan to purchase a smart TV or a streaming media player within the next three months will be first-time buyers.
And, said Interpret’s Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021 report, the remainder will be existing owners who are replacing their streaming device, upgrading to a newer version, or switching to a new brand. In addition, 10% of consumers plan to buy a smart TV and a similar number plan a streaming media player purchase within the next quarter.
The study found that Samsung and Vizio owners were found to be the least likely to replace their smart TV, and Roku owners are the least likely to want to replace their streaming media player. In addition, 18% of Roku owners plan to replace their device within the next three months while 17% of Samsung owners and 18% of Vizio owners plan to replace their device within the next three months.
“With half of buyers being new to smart TVs and streaming media players, this sector of consumer electronics is primed for continued growth,” said Brett Sappington, Interpret’s vice president of research commenting on the Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021 report.
“However, not all streaming device brands will enjoy the full benefit of that growth. Our research shows that each brand attracts a unique consumer audience, with differing characteristics, habits, and preferences that are often related to key features. Those brands that best meet consumers’ needs stand the best chance of gaining market share.”
