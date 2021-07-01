Lionsgate has signed on with Blackbox Multimedia has announced that to co-produce and distribute supernatural crime drama Costa.

Costa centres on Cathy and her three children, who are running from violence, both past and present. Having escaped to the Costa del Sol they think they have found the perfect place of sanctuary at the Casa de Salamandras. However, a violent and troubled spirit still lingers within its walls - an expat with a murky profile tied to the Costa del Crime. When Cathy and her family arrive, they unwittingly disturb ‘Winston’, the troubled spirit of a murdered hitman.

The series is written by Gaby Chiappe and Alex Perrin. Chiappe is known for The Beast Must Die, Misbehaviour, Their Finest, The Level and Shetland. Perrin is known for The Level, Shetland and Leonardo.

Chiara Cardoso, head of development at BlackBox Multimedia, said: “Developing Costa with talent such as Gaby and Alex has been a thrilling ride so far, and we're very excited to launch the project to market at Connecta and with a co-production partner like Lionsgate, who shares our enthusiasm for such a unique, genre-blending project.”

Added Marc Lorber, senior vice president, international TV co-productions and acquisitions at Lionsgate (pictured) : “We're excited to work with BlackBox Multimedia, and with very talented and in demand writers Gaby and Alex, on this deliciously intriguing thriller.”