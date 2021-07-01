Media buyers can now access leading video data targeting tools enabled by IRIS.TV to target advertising across PubMatic’s brand-safe cross-screen programmatic inventory.

IRIS.TV directly onboards media companies’ video data, enabling it to be accessed by trusted third parties for video-level contextual targeting and brand-safety analysis across all screens and devices. Media buyers can now leverage video-level contextual and brand-safety data for targeting via private marketplaces or header-bidding enabled, real-time auctions across PubMatic’s portfolio of premium, IRIS-enabled publishers. This eliminates the brand safety risks associated with relying solely on web-page text analysis for targeting.

“Marketers, content creators and advertising platforms are increasing their investments in CTV and digital entertainment. Being able to effectively target granular audiences and present advertising next to brand-safe content is essential to the long-term success of these investments,” said Sean Holzman, head of platform strategy at IRIS.TV. “As a pioneer in programmatic CTV and one of the industry’s leading omnichannel sell-side platforms, PubMatic shares our vision of expanding data-driven buying of premium video and CTV inventory. We look forward to serving PubMatic’s brand and agency clients with access to privacy-compliant video-level data across any platform and any screen.”

Added Jonas Olsen, global vice-president video at PubMatic: “There is a shift toward automated, biddable trading of high-value CTV and video inventory, and we are helping advertisers access the inventory they want while also helping them achieve a more transparent supply chain. Partnering with IRIS.TV gives our media buyers confidence to explore the opportunity presented by programmatic CTV at scale. Along with providing video-level targeting and data-driven insights, the partnership enables brands to maximise their return on investment in premium online video and CTV environments.”