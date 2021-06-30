More momentum for the Roku Originals online video brand as just weeks after it launched in May 2021, it has announced that its latest project The Demi Lovato Show will premiere on 30 July.
Hosted by the American singer and actor, the programme promises to be more than just a talk show, with a line-up of celebrity guests and experts address some of today’s edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions. Each 10-minute episode of the show will feature a special guest and will cover topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors.
“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” said Demi Lovato commenting on the show. “We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.”
Produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects, The Demi Lovato Show is executive produced by Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui, and Sara Hansemann. The series is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.
The new show will be the first of more than a dozen Roku Originals programmes to premiere for the first time anywhere on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching US households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. Roku expects to release an additional 45 Roku Originals this year to complement The Roku Channel’s library of over 40,000 free films and television programs and more than 190 live linear channels already offered to viewers.
