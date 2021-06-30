Cordless TV consumers are on track to become the predominant TV consumer in the next year, according to research from The Trade Desk which has found that 44% of Americans with cable TV anticipate pulling back or cutting service in the coming year and 47% already there.
The fourth Future of TV survey took the opinion of more than 4,000 US adults from 27 April to 5 May 52021. It revealed that cord-cutting accelerated as television programming such as live sports became unpredictable through the Covid-19 pandemic and as consumers’ hunger for on-demand content grew. The shift to connected TV also appears to be solidifying with the majority of TV viewers aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 54 (60% and 53% respectively) already without cable.
Sports viewing, which has traditionally been a driver for linear TV viewing, also generated skyrocketing viewers for streaming platforms. According to the survey, only 19% of TV viewers are returning to their pre-pandemic sports viewing habits. Meanwhile nearly half of viewers (44%) who watch sports were choosing a primary viewing source outside of linear TV. That number increases to almost two-thirds among sports viewers aged 18 to 34.
“We are entering a new TV normal, where new streaming viewing models sit side by side with traditional TV formats,” said The Trade Desk chief revenue officer Tim Sims. “From an advertiser’s perspective, this shift presents a tremendous opportunity. They can reach those streaming TV viewers with more precision and accuracy than ever because they can apply data to those TV campaigns in a way that’s not possible with linear. So, it provides incremental reach that’s an important element of a comprehensive TV ad campaign.”
The Future of TV researchFuture of TV research also indicates the current TV content arms race cannot be financially sustained for providers or consumers without relevant ads, and consumers are becoming more receptive to advertising even on connected TV. According to the study, more US TV viewers report watching streaming content with ads (44%) than without ads (33%). Indeed, nearly two-thirds of US TV viewers (64%) don’t want to spend more than $30 in total per month on streaming services, making free or lower-cost ad-supported services more attractive to consumers. Advertisers were also found to be embracing connected TV for its data-driven advantages and incremental reach.
“Today’s marketers are under a lot of pressure to prove the ROI of every advertising dollar, and that has encouraged marketers to think about how connected TV can provide incremental value as part of a TV ad campaign,” added Sims. “Advertisers want better cross channel measurement and the ability to tie that measurement to actual business outcomes. That means connected TV is becoming an increasingly important component of most contemporary marketing plans.”
Sports viewing, which has traditionally been a driver for linear TV viewing, also generated skyrocketing viewers for streaming platforms. According to the survey, only 19% of TV viewers are returning to their pre-pandemic sports viewing habits. Meanwhile nearly half of viewers (44%) who watch sports were choosing a primary viewing source outside of linear TV. That number increases to almost two-thirds among sports viewers aged 18 to 34.
“We are entering a new TV normal, where new streaming viewing models sit side by side with traditional TV formats,” said The Trade Desk chief revenue officer Tim Sims. “From an advertiser’s perspective, this shift presents a tremendous opportunity. They can reach those streaming TV viewers with more precision and accuracy than ever because they can apply data to those TV campaigns in a way that’s not possible with linear. So, it provides incremental reach that’s an important element of a comprehensive TV ad campaign.”
The Future of TV researchFuture of TV research also indicates the current TV content arms race cannot be financially sustained for providers or consumers without relevant ads, and consumers are becoming more receptive to advertising even on connected TV. According to the study, more US TV viewers report watching streaming content with ads (44%) than without ads (33%). Indeed, nearly two-thirds of US TV viewers (64%) don’t want to spend more than $30 in total per month on streaming services, making free or lower-cost ad-supported services more attractive to consumers. Advertisers were also found to be embracing connected TV for its data-driven advantages and incremental reach.
“Today’s marketers are under a lot of pressure to prove the ROI of every advertising dollar, and that has encouraged marketers to think about how connected TV can provide incremental value as part of a TV ad campaign,” added Sims. “Advertisers want better cross channel measurement and the ability to tie that measurement to actual business outcomes. That means connected TV is becoming an increasingly important component of most contemporary marketing plans.”