Research study from leading mobile data and analytics company AppAnnie has found that entertainment has been one of the leading categories for mobile app download growth over the second quarter of 2021.
Even as Covid restrictions started to ease in the leading economies over the course of the year, there has been no stopping the mobile app industry with research from App Annie.
The Q2 Index Report indicated strong mobile app performance in all sectors, especially short-form video, entertainment and health and fitness, all of which said the analyst pointed to a deepening of habits formed during the pandemic. Overall, the study found that global spend on mobile increased by $2 billion since Q1 2021, another record-breaking quarter, leading to a total of $34 billion in Q2 21.
And as some markets begin opening back up, App Annie said that it had seen early indications of industries on the road to recovery and signals on what consumer behaviours seem here to stay. Overall, categories including sports and travel saw significant growth, indicating that sectors hurt most by the pandemic are on the verge of a strong recovery.
In video, TikTok continued its dominance and surpassed YouTube for per user engagement, with the average user is spending 24.5 hours a month in the app in the US and nearly 26 in the UK on android phones. Demand for video streaming apps was also climbing, with HBO Max reaching 18 million US monthly active users in May 2021.
The Sports industry was also seen to be making a comeback. In Japan and Korea, time spent in April 2021 has rebounded from the fallout in 2020, and surpassed pre-pandemic levels in April 2019 by 20% and 10% respectively. App Annie predicted that the Olympics could bring in a significant viewer base globally, while the UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Football Championship has helped bolster the European rebound, with time spent in Sports apps in April 2021 up 10%, 10%, 20% and 55% year over year in Germany, Spain, the UK and Italy. In fact, UEFA 2020 Official was the #1 breakout Sports app worldwide in Q2 2021.
While the study revealed that the US has bounced back since April 2020, time spent in Sports apps showed US audiences were poised to see interest in sports apps resume amidst cities opening up, live events and full stadiums as vaccines roll out. App Annie added that the upcoming NFL season will likely drive viewership and engagement in fantasy football apps.
“The data show that Covid-19 deeply influenced mobile behaviours including spending and time spent — and that the mobile habits consumers picked up during global lockdowns are here to stay,” observed Lexi Sydow, head of marketing insights at App Annie. “As industries begin to recover from Covid, mobile usage is an early indicator of changing consumer demand and market sentiment. The many bright spots of mobile growth across multiple sectors and geographies points to the beginning of a global economic rebound.”
