Maintaining its recent momentum in the competition space, international production company marblemedia has begun production on new original series Best in Miniature, slated for release on CBC in Canada and on discovery+ in the UK and Ireland in 2022.
Hosted by writer and stand-up comedian, Aba Amuquandoh, the 10 x 60’ series will sees skilled artists from across the world compete in building their dream home in miniature-form. The competitors will create their houses, in painstaking detail, room by room by shrinking life-size objects to 1:12 scale. While the objects may be small in stature, the stakes could not be higher. Judged by UK miniature expert Emma Waddell, and Canadian designer Micheal Lambie, precision and design technique will save the competitors from elimination. Week after week, the remaining miniaturists will continue to battle it out to stay in the game until only three remain for the last competition in the grand finale. The winner will receive a cash prize and the coveted title of Best in Miniature.
With its new programme, marblemedia is hoping for the same success it has gained with unscripted hits such as Blown Away and Restaurants On The Edge for Netflix, and sports competition All-Round Champion. It also aims to tap into the viral draw of #miniatures; a world that has captured over 170 million views on TikTok alone.
“Best in Miniature is everything audiences want in a reality-competition show; unique, intricate skill, passionate characters, and exciting challenges driven by creativity”, said marblemedia executive producer and co-CEO Matt Hornburg. "Our company has had great success finding broad appeal in specific worlds and our authenticity in celebrating this massive viral trend is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.”
“We’re excited to bring viewers into the delightful world of miniature building and the eye-popping artistry they’ll find there,” added Jennifer Dettman, executive director, unscripted content, at CBC. “At a time when so many of us have discovered new forms of creative expression, this show celebrates how our unique passions and pursuits can bring joy and inspiration to our daily lives.”
Clare Laycock, SVP planning and insights, head of entertainment at Discovery, remarked: “I am thrilled to work with marblemedia on this fascinating competition series. Best in Miniature will greatly complement Discovery’s reality portfolio, well-loved by our passionate audiences. I look forward to seeing these amazing artists creating miniature homes on discovery+.”
Best in Miniature is produced by marblemedia in association with CBC and discovery+ UK & Ireland. For marblemedia, Matt Hornburg, Mark Bishop and Diane Rankin are executive producers; Donna Luke and Marike Emery and are co-executive producers, and Jacqui Skeete is series producer and showrunner for the series; and created by development producer, Kelsey Espensen. For CBC, Sally Catto is general manager, entertainment, factual and sports; Jennifer Dettman is executive director, unscripted content; Alexandra Lane is Senior Director of Production; and Ann-Marie Redmond is executive in charge of production. Matt Reid is executive producer for discovery+ UK. Distribution360 (D360) holds worldwide rights to the format and finished programme.
