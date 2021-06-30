Bristol indie Wildseed Studios has appointed Elena Wurlitzer to its creative team to push forward its slate of children’s and family scripted entertainment.

Wurlitzer, who has more than 15 years of TV development and production experience at companies including Disney, CBeebies, Super RTL and DHX Media, is joining Wildseed to help drive its development slate.

Wildseed's creative director, Jesse Cleverly, commented: “Wildseed has based its entire approach around finding and mentoring the most vivid and exciting new voices. With ever more platforms seeking unique creator-driven properties to attract highly selective audiences, the need for such talent has never been more pressing.

“Now that we have Elena here, we can take our hugely successful approach to the next level and cement Wildseed’s reputation as a premium supplier of creator-driven scripted content for kids, family and youth audiences.”

Having worked as a script writer, series developer and producer around the world, Wurlitzer made the shift to creative production on children's digital platforms several years ago, where her work won plaudits including an International Emmy Award nomination.

She commented: “I'm delighted to be joining Wildseed at such an exciting time for the business, where I can continue my passion for working with the best creative voices in an environment where the discovery and nurturing of new talent is firmly centre stage.”

Miles Bullough, managing director and co-founder of Wildseed Studios added: “We’re really excited to welcome Elena to the Wildseed team. Her skillset and experience are exactly what we need to maintain our reputation for excellence in creative development and to set about enabling another wave of new talent with whom we can make more great shows.”