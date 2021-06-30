Red Arrow Studios International has secured a deal with Channel 5 in the UK, which will see the first season of the conspiracy thriller Departure (6 x 45') air initially on 5STAR and its on-demand catch-up service, My5.

In further international deals, Red Arrow Studio International has also sold the first season and the upcoming second season, which is due to deliver later this year, to broadcasters including Lionsgate Play (India), Net5 (Netherlands), DPG Media in Belgium for VTM2 and TVNZ (New Zealand). In Sweden, TV4 has also picked up season two, following its previous acquisition of season one.

Departure has already been sold to territories including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Poland and Australia.

The series follows a crack team of investigators, tasked with unravelling the mysteries behind a series of shocking air, sea and land disasters. It stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and the late Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World).

Tim Gerhartz, president & managing director at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “As a premium international series, which is packed with action and fronted by an all-star cast, Departure is ideally positioned to expand Channel 5’s drama offering and provide a standout moment in the broadcaster’s schedule. Also, with the show’s eagerly anticipated second season debuting later this year, it’s great to welcome a raft of new partners to the series.”