pointdevue.tv is co-published with Point de Vue magazine, the French publication dedicated to royals from all over the world. Established 75 years ago the magazine has become part of French culture, and has 65,000 subscribers and a weekly circulation of 172,000.

The new channel is the broadcast extension of the magazine's editorial universe, and will broadcast a mixture of documentaries and dramas.

Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre, editorial director of Point de vue magazine, commented: “It is a real pleasure for the whole team to finally unveil www.pointdevue.tv to our passionate audience. With our new VOD platform, the editorial staff allows you, through high quality documentaries and dramas, to open the doors of the best kept palaces, to dive into the heart of royal weddings and the most beautiful love stories, to go and meet the kings, but also the artists, the creators and all those who invent the world of tomorrow.”

Added Eric Van Eeckhout, VP growth & innovation at Alchimie: “With Point de vue, we have taken up the challenge of creating this unique channel in Europe. www.pointdevue.tv offers an exceptional portfolio selected with the recognised high standards of the magazine's editorial team, thus extending the dream that Point de vue has been offering for 75 years”.