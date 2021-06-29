As part of a multi-sport partnership with sports production services provider Infront, global media and content management provider Globecast has announced its role in the delivery of global distribution services for the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, held recently in Riga, Latvia.





For the competition, Globecast provided encoding and connectivity from the site for the contribution path back to London via fibre, along with international distribution of the world feed.



Onsite, encoding and monitoring solutions were provided across two diverse stadiums in Riga, allowing for full diversity and disaster recovery while adapting to Covid protocols. Globecast was able to provide duel and diverse master control rooms (MCRs), not only for all the feeds going out but also the return global distribution feeds so that Infront could see what their customers were receiving. The feeds were sent to the UK for onwards distribution using Globecast’s teleport infrastructure.



The project forms part of a multi-year, multi-sports partnership Globecast has with Infront which is making use of satellite connectivity and global teleports, alongside its intercontinental fibre network. These traditional delivery methods have been uniquely combined with cloud technology and a monitoring solution that allows services to be seen in real time, over IP. Contribution content can be viewed at all the key points of the transmission chain.



Commenting on the project, Globecast business development manager James Whittaker said, “This is the first time we’ve worked on the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, which is exciting for us, and is a marquee event for Infront. Alongside our premium connectivity, we’ve really focussed on our customer approach with this partnership, providing a very ‘high touch’ service, which is paramount in today’s market. As part of our ongoing efforts to continuously improve our QoS, not only from a technical standpoint but also from a customer service perspective, we ensure that Infront has complete access to all members of the team, from the account manager, to the technical experts who manage, monitor and deliver the feeds through the MCR, all the way through to the finance and bookings departments.”