Looking to underpin its upgraded production and editing operations, Indian digital national news platform ETV Bharat has selected a range of Grass Valley solutions to scale its operations both on-premise and remotely off-site.
ETV Bharat delivers news and information services across mobile apps and web portals to 24 Indian states with programming in 13 languages. Central to the production facility in Hyderabad is the GV STRATUS video production and content management system, a combination of tools and customisation for ingest to on-air, asset management, integrated social media publishing and management of metadata.
The new set-up includes the video production and content management tool, GV Stratus, integrated with nonlinear editing software EDIUS. With EDIUS, Grass Valley says the news service will benefit from multiformat software, ideally suited for news production, with real-time capabilities and format versatility. All ingested content is formatted in lower resolution proxy on the fly by STRATUS transcoders.
For on premise use, ETV purchased 400 EDIUS Pro licenses for editing. 200 Remote users use EDIUS XS for secure editing via VPN and user access control while rendering their edits from the field. The rules engine automatically manages file transfers to their respective location based on pre-configured user preference.
“Innovation and evolution have never been so crucial in our industry than in the last year. We pride ourselves on innovation, and the ETV Bharat service is a first-of-its-kind offering in India in terms of diversity and depth,” said ETV Bharat CTO Bharath K commenting on the deployment.
“To remain productive during the Covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to implement a reliable and trustworthy production and asset management solution that could enable our operators to work on-site and at home as needed. With its proven reputation, Grass Valley was the perfect choice for us, and its future-proof product features enabled the digital platform to manage and operate 16 language channels — across multiple platforms — with greater scalability, flexibility and efficiency.”
Grass Valley APAC vice president, sales, Greg de Bressac added: “Digital news platforms are of massive importance in today’s always-on connected era. Therefore, investment in optimal tools and technology that provide scalable workflows are a must, particularly for teams spread between home working and on-site."
The new set-up includes the video production and content management tool, GV Stratus, integrated with nonlinear editing software EDIUS. With EDIUS, Grass Valley says the news service will benefit from multiformat software, ideally suited for news production, with real-time capabilities and format versatility. All ingested content is formatted in lower resolution proxy on the fly by STRATUS transcoders.
For on premise use, ETV purchased 400 EDIUS Pro licenses for editing. 200 Remote users use EDIUS XS for secure editing via VPN and user access control while rendering their edits from the field. The rules engine automatically manages file transfers to their respective location based on pre-configured user preference.
“Innovation and evolution have never been so crucial in our industry than in the last year. We pride ourselves on innovation, and the ETV Bharat service is a first-of-its-kind offering in India in terms of diversity and depth,” said ETV Bharat CTO Bharath K commenting on the deployment.
“To remain productive during the Covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to implement a reliable and trustworthy production and asset management solution that could enable our operators to work on-site and at home as needed. With its proven reputation, Grass Valley was the perfect choice for us, and its future-proof product features enabled the digital platform to manage and operate 16 language channels — across multiple platforms — with greater scalability, flexibility and efficiency.”
Grass Valley APAC vice president, sales, Greg de Bressac added: “Digital news platforms are of massive importance in today’s always-on connected era. Therefore, investment in optimal tools and technology that provide scalable workflows are a must, particularly for teams spread between home working and on-site."