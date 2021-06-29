Aiming to boost signal strength of next-generation networks in densely populated urban and suburban markets, Technicolor Connected Home has introduced what it says is “revolutionary” 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) consumer premises equipment (CPE).





In outlinining the rationale for the launch of the launch of the 5G Omni Outdoor CPE, the company said that as 5G spectrum auctions continue to take place in many countries, 5G networks are being rolled out at an unprecedented pace. It added that traditionally, 4G and 5G outdoor CPEs require roof mounting, accurate pointing, and line-of-sight, making their installation very complex and costly especially given the need for a truck roll from an engineering professional installer who must spend several hours at the customer’s home.



To address these issues, Technicolor’s new equipment is designed to enable telecommunication operators to deliver broadband services to their residential and enterprise customers through 5G wireless connectivity and attain the benefits of the newly available capacity in the C-band (around 3.5GHz).



The equipment is designed to work in densely populated environments and can cope with signal interference and reflection and is said to have garnered significant interest from operators looking to replace existing DSL installations in places where fibre may not be planned soon.



The 5G Omni Outdoor CPE is equipped with an Outdoor5G antenna system that does not require line-of-sight alignment and therefore doesn’t need to be installed on the roof. The outdoor unit (ODU) can be wall-mounted close to the window, or attached to the balcony railing to deliver superior 5G speeds from these locations. Deployed outdoors, the CPE terminates the



“We are leveraging our experience in deploying over 2 million units of LTE-enabled CPEs, to offer an innovative 5G FWA solution that can reduce subscriber acquisition costs while meeting the burgeoning demand for reliable broadband access generated by the work-at-home paradigm,” said Girish Naganathan, SVP, Technicolor Connected Home broadband product unit.



