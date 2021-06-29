Currently, Gusto TV is available on rlaxx TV in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and now France, with rollouts to Spain and Portugal expected this summer. This summer, Gusto TV will release two new anthology series, America’s Most Delicious and The 3 Best.



Commenting on the deal, Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV said : "We are delighted that Gusto TV is accompanying us in the geographical expansion of rlaxx TV, enabling us to offer a diverse product to our audience in France as well.”



Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, added: “As our partnership with rlaxx TV continues to expand, we are excited to bring our award-winning food programming to more viewers across Europe.”