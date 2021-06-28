Cloud and IP-based live video solutions provider TVU Networks has revealed that it is now offering rights-cleared access to live external video feeds of locations across Tokyo for the duration of the Olympic Games.
The company will have a number of professional camera feeds available from Tokyo including feeds from TVU’s local Japanese partners –showcasing familiar and unique locales around the city, including the Japan National Stadium and Athlete Village. The live feeds will also be available through the Paralympic Games, which follow the Summer Games and end on 5 September.
Looking at uses for the content, TVU said that news outlets can use the fixed shots for bumpers, live introductions, and other interstitial content for broadcast, web content, and social media posts. The feeds will be available through TVU MediaSource, a cloud-based market for real-time access to video content from trusted media organisations. Beyond live camera feeds, TVU will have an inventory of TVU One mobile transmitters for rent in Tokyo during the Summer Games, as well as the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) for multi-camera REMI production. Professional ENG camera crews are also available to cover the event.
TVU also has studio space in downtown Tokyo available to rent. Studios will equipped with TVU Grid for broadcast-quality video transmission. With every studio rental, live video capture will be automatically recorded and indexed via TVU MediaMind’s AI-based technology. Video can be searched in real time, and clips can be downloaded for free for 30 days.
“You don’t need to be on location to give your viewers a taste of Tokyo during the Summer Games. We have video feeds available to provide a number of backdrops for your content,” said Kap Shin, global services, TVU Networks commenting on the service that will be on offer. “If you are in Tokyo, TVU has you covered with equipment, crew, and studio rentals. With comprehensive on-site support, we are committed to helping our customers deliver the best live coverage to their viewers.”
