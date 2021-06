This, says the fifth edition of The State of 5G report, brings the new total to 1,662 cities across 65 countries and represents an increase of more than 20% during 2021 to date.The top three countries that have the most cities with 5G coverage are China at 376, the United States at 284, and the Philippines with 95, overtaking South Korea which is now in fourth position with 85 cities. The APAC region remains in the lead with 641 cities, closely followed by EMEA at 623. The Americas region lags behind at 398 cities.Viavi said that with the launch of commercial 5G services in four additional countries - Cyprus, Peru, Russia and Uzbekistan - well over a third of the world’s countries now have at least one live 5G network. It added however that the quality and speed of connectivity can vary significantly from region to region depending on available spectrum.“Although we are seeing a significant jump in the number of networks being rolled out, not all 5G technologies are created equal,” noted Viavi chief technology officer Sameh Yamany regarding The State of 5G report . “Networks operating in lower, mid and upper band frequencies perform very differently in terms of reach and throughput, increasing the importance of network assurance and optimisation to consistently fulfil t he promise of 5G.”