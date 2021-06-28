Further making sure that its rapidly expanding full-fibre network is not all dressed up with Gbps and nowhere to go with service, UK provider CityFibre has announced a major expansion of its partnership with ISP Air Broadband.
The infrastructure provider says strong consumer demand and take-up has now triggered the expansion of its rollout to people in Solihull, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Chester, Worcester, Preston, Blackpool, Derby, Norwich and Nottingham over the coming months. The new deal builds on Air Broadband’s successful launch of gigabit broadband services to people in Ipswich, Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft. Services went live in Derby on 21 June.
In addition, Air Broadband joins a growing number of regional and local ISPs to offer gigabit-speed full -fibre broadband to local communities over CityFibre’s expanding national network as part of its nationwide build programme. The build out is expected to be substantially completed by 2025 and will address approximately a third of the UK market including at least 8 million homes, 800,000 businesses, 400,000 public sector sites and 250,000 5G access points.
“Air Broadband is pleased that our recently launched broadband services, powered by the CityFibre network, in Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Ipswich and Lowestoft have been well received with our customers,” remarked of Air Broadband CEO Andrew Glover.
“It appreciates that Air Broadband is an approachable company that provides very high levels of customer service. Building on our success, we are delighted to announce that we are providing these services to a further ten towns and cities across the UK. It is a significant step in the development of Air Broadband and demonstrates our commitment to becoming a leading ISP within the fibre broadband market.”
