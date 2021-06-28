In what is called a landmark distribution deal securing long-term carriage in key eastern European countries, AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and M7 Group have announced an extension to their long-standing strategic partnership in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.





The deal secures enhanced distribution for the entire AMCNI pay-TV channel portfolio in each country including linear channels and enriched video-on-demand content. In particular it secures ongoing long-term distribution in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the entire AMCNI portfolio of 10 pay-TV brands, including Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika and CBS Reality.



The partnership also brings new elements, including wider distribution of Sport1 on Skylink’s platforms with 10% penetration growth for the channel to be available in more than 80% of pay-TV households. Sport1 and Sport2 will broadcast live UEFA international club competition matches in these territories for the first time through recently acquired UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference Cup matches. The agreement also moves Minimax into what is said to be the most widely distributed package on Skylink’s platforms which makes the children’s channel available in over 85% of pay-TV homes across both markets.



For Hungary, the deal sees continued carriage for the entire AMCNI portfolio on



Commenting on the deal, Stefano Colombo, VP content at M7 commented: “We are very pleased with the continuation and further strengthening of our long-standing partnership in kids to sports, to TV serials and lifestyle programming, strengthening both our linear and on-demand offerings. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years.”



